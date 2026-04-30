FIR registered against PDP leader Iltija Mufti over sharing Geelani video

SRINAGAR: A day after PDP leader Iltija Mufti posted an old video of late hardline separatist leader and Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani on X, police have registered an FIR against her.

Sources said the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar has registered FIR No. 11 under cognisable offences punishable under Sections 152, 196(1), and 353(1)(b), (c) and (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

“Acting upon credible inputs regarding circulation and dissemination of content (videos) across digital and social media platforms, promoting separatist ideology and propagating false information, with an intent to incite unlawful activities prejudicial to the peace, sovereignty and integrity of India, police has registered a case against certain individuals in this matter,” sources said.

Iltija has been leading the PDP’s protest against the Omar Abdullah government over the dropping of Urdu, one of the official languages of Jammu and Kashmir and a mandatory qualification for revenue services, from the newly amended draft recruitment rules for revenue posts.

She led a protest by party workers on Tuesday and on Wednesday held a press conference to criticise the Omar Abdullah government for removing Urdu as a qualification for recruitment to revenue posts.