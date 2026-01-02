What's wrong in speaking about Palestine: Iltija Mufti on cop action for cricketer's helmet logo

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti on Friday came out in support of a cricketer in soup for sporting the Palestine flag on his helmet during a tournament, saying there is nothing wrong in talking about the situation there.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday ordered a preliminary enquiry after videos and photos of Kashmiri cricketer Furqan Ul Haq were circulated online, in which he was seen wearing a helmet with the Palestine flag on it.

Asked to comment on the issue, Iltija Mufti said, "We are summoned on everything. Do we not have the freedom to speak freely? If we speak about Palestine, what is wrong with that?"

"You see London, Europe or America, protests take place there against how people are slaughtered in Gaza, and an entire generation is being wiped out," the daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti told reporters.

"People are being picked up for anything and everything here, and even VPNs are being banned. So, it is just anything that is being done in the garb of law. There is no rule of law here anymore," she added.

The tournament started on December 29 in Jammu. The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association maintained that it has no role, engagement or association with the tournament, as it is a private affair and not recognised by the association.

To a question about the BJP reportedly stating that it will not allow Hamas ideology to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir, Iltija Mufti said the BJP will not be allowed to run its Hindutva ideology in the Union Territory.