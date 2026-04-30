India's fish production rises 3% in 2025; Kerala's oil sardine catch jumps 13% to decadal high

KOCHI: India’s marine fish production reached 35.7 lakh tonnes in 2025, recording a 3% increase over the 2024 landings, said the annual fish landing estimates released by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Thursday.
Tamil Nadu surpassed Gujarat to clinch the top position in fish production, while Kerala retained its third position. Gujarat slipped to the second position, recording a 15% decline in production.
The marine fish landing estimates showed that Indian mackerel remained the most landed resource in the country at 2.70 lakh tonnes, followed by cephalopods at 2.57 lakh tonnes and oil sardine at 2.53 lakh tonnes.
Cephalopods and threadfin breams recorded 25% and 55% growth, respectively, both reaching decadal-high levels. Pelagic fish dominated the catch with a 54% share, followed by demersal resources, crustaceans, and molluscs.
Karnataka, which reported a 34% decline in 2024, recorded an impressive 44% surge in landings in 2024. Maharashtra also posted a strong growth of 18%.
A major highlight of Kerala’s marine fish landings in 2025 was the increase in Indian oil sardine, which emerged as the top resource of the state. The sardine landing in the state rose to 1.68 lakh tonnes with a 13% increase over the previous year, marking a decadal high.
At the same time, threadfin breams and cephalopods registered significant growth of 27% and 16%, respectively. Kerala’s marine fish catch reached 6.24 lakh tonnes in 2025 with a 2% increase over 2024, accounting for around 17% of India’s total marine fish production.
Resources such as threadfin breams, cephalopods and oil sardine increased in landings while scads, penaeid shrimps and ribbon fish decreased in Kerala. Oil sardine, Indian mackerel, anchovies, threadfin breams and penaeid shrimps were the top five resources landed in Kerala in 2025.
The spike in fish landing was recorded despite fishing restrictions imposed due to weather issues and a cargo shipwreck, which caused the loss of fishing days in May and June in the southern districts of the state. Additionally, a fishing ban was imposed in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and cyclonic disturbances, which continued from May to August.
Ernakulam district contributed the highest share (29%) followed by Kollam (25%) and Kozhikode (18%). Among landing centres, Neendakara in Kollam emerged as the top contributor with around 70,000 tonnes, followed by Munambam with almost 64,000 tonnes.
"Favorable environmental conditions played a crucial role in supporting the revival of small pelagic fish stocks during the period. This ecological advantage was further reinforced by regulated fishing pressure, leading to the necessary time and space for recovery," said CMFRI director Grinson George.
Marine fish landings generated an estimated income of Rs 69,254 crore at the landing centres across the country and Rs 97,702 crore at the retail level, indicating strong market demand. Income at landing centres rose by 10.45% while the revenue at the retail level rose by 8.43%.
In Kerala, the total value at the landing centre level was estimated at Rs 12,665 (up 17.8%) and Rs 16,681 (up 11.1%) at the retail centre level. National marketing efficiency improved to 70.88%, with Kerala recording the highest marketing efficiency (72.83%).
The Fishery Resources Assessment, Economics and Extension Division of the CMFRI estimated the annual marine fish landings of the country through its online data collection system. Heads of Research Divisions J Jayasankar, Shoba Joe Kizhakudan, K S Sobhana, Josileen Jose, VVR Suresh and Dr Krupesha Sharma were present at the press briefing.