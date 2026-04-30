India's fish production rises 3% in 2025; Kerala's oil sardine catch jumps 13% to decadal high

KOCHI: India’s marine fish production reached 35.7 lakh tonnes in 2025, recording a 3% increase over the 2024 landings, said the annual fish landing estimates released by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu surpassed Gujarat to clinch the top position in fish production, while Kerala retained its third position. Gujarat slipped to the second position, recording a 15% decline in production.

The marine fish landing estimates showed that Indian mackerel remained the most landed resource in the country at 2.70 lakh tonnes, followed by cephalopods at 2.57 lakh tonnes and oil sardine at 2.53 lakh tonnes.

Cephalopods and threadfin breams recorded 25% and 55% growth, respectively, both reaching decadal-high levels. Pelagic fish dominated the catch with a 54% share, followed by demersal resources, crustaceans, and molluscs.

Karnataka, which reported a 34% decline in 2024, recorded an impressive 44% surge in landings in 2024. Maharashtra also posted a strong growth of 18%.

A major highlight of Kerala’s marine fish landings in 2025 was the increase in Indian oil sardine, which emerged as the top resource of the state. The sardine landing in the state rose to 1.68 lakh tonnes with a 13% increase over the previous year, marking a decadal high.

At the same time, threadfin breams and cephalopods registered significant growth of 27% and 16%, respectively. Kerala’s marine fish catch reached 6.24 lakh tonnes in 2025 with a 2% increase over 2024, accounting for around 17% of India’s total marine fish production.

Resources such as threadfin breams, cephalopods and oil sardine increased in landings while scads, penaeid shrimps and ribbon fish decreased in Kerala. Oil sardine, Indian mackerel, anchovies, threadfin breams and penaeid shrimps were the top five resources landed in Kerala in 2025.