Jamshedpur’s Shambhavi Tewari tops ISC class 12 with 100 per cent

RANCHI: Shambhavi Tewari from Jamshedpur has emerged as the national topper in the ISC Class 12 examinations, securing a perfect average of 100 per cent, with results declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday.

A student of Sacred Heart Convent School, she scored 100 marks in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and English, achieving the top position at the national level.

Shambhavi credited her success to hard work and the guidance of her parents. She said she studied for seven to eight hours daily.

Her father, Rakesh Raman, is a Program Executive at Air India, while her mother is a Chemistry teacher at St Mary’s English School.

Her father said her disciplined study routine played a key role in her success.

“They were expecting good marks but never thought in their wildest dreams that she will ever become a national topper. Shambhavi was focused and regular in her studies, due to which, she came up with flying colours. It is due to this habit, she has always topped in her class since her childhood,” he said.

He added that she stayed away from social media and did not have a mobile phone.

He said she scored 100 in all subjects except Hindi, where she got 99.

Shambhavi is now preparing for the NEET examination scheduled for May 3, with the aim of becoming a doctor.