'Mockery of democracy': Saurabh Bharadwaj slams ED over I-PAC founder's bail after Bengal polls

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday alleged political interference in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) handling of a case involving the founder-director of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), who was granted bail shortly after the conclusion of the West Bengal elections.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj said that the I-PAC founder-director received bail in a PMLA matter "just a day after West Bengal elections", claiming that the ED did not oppose the bail. He further urged BJP and RSS supporters to reflect on the development.

"IPAC founder & director gets bail in PMLA matter today, just a day after West Bengal Elections. ED did not oppose the bail for obvious reasons else bail from a lower court is unthinkable in 15 days. My request to BJP/RSS supporters to introspect, because those enjoying the fruits of power will not," he posted on X.