SC directs Allahabad HC to urgently hear 77-year-old cancer patient’s nine-year-old pension plea

Coming to the aid of a 77-year-old cancer patient, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Allahabad High Court to urgently hear his long-pending plea on pension and post-retiral benefits.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the High Court to take up the matter out of turn and consider it on a sympathetic basis, noting that the case had been pending for nine years.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by Ram Shanker, who argued that the prolonged delay in adjudication of his claim amounted to a violation of his fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Shanker, who was employed in UP government service, in his plea contended that "pension is not a bounty" but a vested right of an employee and forms an integral part of the right to livelihood under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The petitioner rendered service from June 1, 1970 to May 28, 1985. He later joined the Gas Authority of India Ltd.

The state government denied pensionary benefits, citing certain rules and provisions.

Shanker moved the High Court in 2017, where the case remained pending and was adjourned on several dates as the state sought time.

(With inputs from PTI)