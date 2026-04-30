SC takes suo motu cognisance of NCLT delays in approving resolution plans; flags 'grim' situation

Calling the situation “grim”, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of delays by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) benches in approving resolution plans under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

A resolution plan is a statutory proposal aimed at reviving a distressed company through restructuring or takeover.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan also flagged acute shortages of manpower and infrastructure across NCLT benches nationwide.

It said the issue must be addressed on a war footing, warning that continued delays could defeat the very purpose of the IBC.

It directed that the matter be placed before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant for assigning it to an appropriate bench.

The bench perused the report placed before it by the NCLT principal bench, as per which 383 applications were awaiting approval of the resolution plans across the country, with delays ranging from over one month to over 700 days.

The top court passed the order while hearing two pleas against a 2023 order passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).