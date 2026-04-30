West Bengal elections: BJP accepts, TMC rejects exit polls

NEW DELHI: The release of exit polls for the recent assembly elections triggered a wave of cautious and mixed political reactions across party lines, reflecting both confidence and skepticism ahead of the official results scheduled for May 4.

While televised projections presented a mixed electoral picture, leaders from major parties publicly urged restraint, even as they selectively interpreted trends in their favour.

Leaders of the BJP struck an optimistic tone, especially regarding Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry. Party MP Manoj Tiwari asserted, “We are clearly ahead in Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry. The exit polls are showing the results as we had expected...

We are looking weak in Kerala, but we are confident that if not today, then tomorrow, the BJP will rule there too.” He added that the projections in West Bengal had “strengthened our confidence” and thanked voters for their support.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Nalin Kohli stated, “The exit poll of Assam is showing that the BJP is forming a clear majority government… People have voted without fear… We are very hopeful of a historic mandate in West Bengal.”