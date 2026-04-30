West Bengal elections: BJP accepts, TMC rejects exit polls

NEW DELHI: The release of exit polls for the recent assembly elections triggered a wave of cautious and mixed political reactions across party lines, reflecting both confidence and skepticism ahead of the official results scheduled for May 4.
While televised projections presented a mixed electoral picture, leaders from major parties publicly urged restraint, even as they selectively interpreted trends in their favour.
Leaders of the BJP struck an optimistic tone, especially regarding Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry. Party MP Manoj Tiwari asserted, “We are clearly ahead in Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry. The exit polls are showing the results as we had expected...
We are looking weak in Kerala, but we are confident that if not today, then tomorrow, the BJP will rule there too.” He added that the projections in West Bengal had “strengthened our confidence” and thanked voters for their support.
Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Nalin Kohli stated, “The exit poll of Assam is showing that the BJP is forming a clear majority government… People have voted without fear… We are very hopeful of a historic mandate in West Bengal.”
In sharp contrast, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) dismissed the projections outright. Kunal Ghosh labeled them “baseless,” claiming, “We will win more than 235 seats and the BJP will not even win more than 50 seats.” His colleague Shashi Panja urged patience while criticising the conduct of the elections, saying, “We should wait till the 4th of May… The answer to all this will be seen on May 4th… The BJP will lose.”
Congress leaders adopted a more measured, yet skeptical, stance. MP Tariq Anwar remarked, “Opinion polls cannot be fully trusted… In Bengal, the BJP is being projected ahead, but we see no reason for that.” He also raised concerns about the use of government machinery.
Party MP K Suresh added, “Some of the exit polls are correct, some… are not… As far as Kerala is concerned, we believe that the UDF will get a comfortable majority… We are finding 80-90 seats… possibly 95-100.” AICC In-charge Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar reinforced this sentiment, stating, “We don’t believe in the exit poll numbers at all… We have full confidence in the people.”
In Tamil Nadu, BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam emphasised voter turnout patterns, arguing they indicated a decisive mandate and predicting the return of Edappadi K Palaniswami as chief minister.
CPI leader Binoy Viswam summed up a broader sentiment: “We trust the people… We will wait for their verdict.”