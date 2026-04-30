Who is claiming this right?: SC on Sabarimala

NEW DELHI: On the 10th day of hearing in the Sabarimala reference case, the Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the petitioners how can a non-believer in north India claim the right of entry to the Sabarimala temple.

The court said that while deciding the issue on the right to enter temples, it has to examine whether a devotee or a non-devotee is claiming that right.

The observation of the nine-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, came while hearing a batch of review petitions related to the discrimination against women at religious places, including Sabarimala temple in Kerala, and on the ambit of the religious freedom practised by multiple faiths.

The bench commented that women, who are true devotees of Lord Ayyappa, would not go to the Sabarimala temple till they attain the age of 50. It added that the exclusion of women between the ages of 10 and 50 years from the temple is violative of Article 25 of the Constitution.

The court also questioned a woman who visited the Sabarimala temple after the 2018 verdict which had set aside the traditional ban on women aged 10-50 years from entering the temple. Senior Advocate Indira Jaising told the bench that she was representing a woman, named Bindu, who had entered the Sabarimala temple when she was about 40 years old.

“They did a Shuddhi. She must have been about 40 years when she went. I had filed a petition in this court, and there is an order giving police protection. But she never went again. She did not have the courage to go a second time,” she added.