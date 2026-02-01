Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 49, domestic cylinder rates unchanged

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies increased the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 49, with the new rates coming into effect from Sunday (February 1, 2026).

In the national capital, the retail price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been revised to Rs 1,740.50, while the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged.

This follows a price hike in January, when commercial LPG cylinder rates were increased, adding to the cost burden for hotels, restaurants and other commercial users.

Last month, oil marketing companies raised the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 111, taking its retail price in Delhi to Rs 1,691.50.

Along with the increase in commercial LPG rates, the price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders was also raised by Rs 27, effective January 1.

However, household consumers continue to receive relief, as there has been no change in domestic LPG cylinder prices.

The revision in commercial LPG prices is significant for sectors that rely heavily on such cylinders, including eateries, catering services and small businesses, as fuel forms a major component of their operating costs.