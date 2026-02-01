Communal tension in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar as Mob targets gym trainer for backing Muslim trader in shop name row

DEHRADUN: Tension gripped the otherwise quiet town of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district on Saturday after members of the Bajrang Dal staged a large protest against a local gym trainer who had supported an elderly Muslim shopkeeper facing pressure over his shop’s name.

The trainer, Deepak Kumar Kashyap, recently went viral on social media after he publicly backed a 75-year-old shop owner whose establishment, Baba Collection, has operated for nearly three decades. Kashyap has since been referred to online as “Mohammad Deepak.”

The controversy dates back to Republic Day, when a group of activists allegedly pressured the shop owner to remove the word “Baba” from the signage, claiming it hurt religious sentiments. According to Kashyap, seven to eight individuals approached the elderly man and demanded that he change the shop’s name.

“I supported him because he has been running the shop for 30 years without any problem,” Kashyap said.

The situation escalated on Saturday when nearly 150 activists from Dehradun, Rishikesh and Haridwar converged on Kotdwar. The group allegedly targeted the gym where Kashyap works, raising slogans, hurling abuses and creating what Kashyap described as a “riot-like situation”.

“They arrived in vehicles, and I believe some were carrying weapons,” Kashyap alleged. “They abused my family members. I had already informed the police after seeing provocative posts on Instagram, but the administration’s initial response appeared one-sided.”