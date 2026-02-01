Defence Budget 2026–27 rises 15 pc but remains at 2.2 pc of GDP

NEW DELHI: The Union government has allocated Rs 7.85 lakh crore for defence in the Union Budget 2026–27, marking an increase of about 15% over the previous year’s Budget Estimates, even as defence spending continues to remain at around 2.2% of the country’s 2025 gross domestic product (GDP).

The allocation, the first since Operation Sindoor, comes amid a three-front security challenge from Pakistan, China and Bangladesh.

In November, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh had indicated that the ministry was seeking an increase of around 20% in the FY27 budget, along with a longer-term objective of raising defence expenditure to at least 2.5% of GDP, a level the current allocation does not meet.

Nonetheless, defence continues to receive the largest allocation among all ministries in absolute terms.

A key feature of the FY27 Budget is the sharp increase in capital outlay for defence services, which has been set at Rs 2.19 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.8 lakh crore in the Budget Estimates for 2025–26, marking an increase of nearly 22%.

Compared to the Revised Estimates of Rs 1.86 lakh crore last year, the rise works out to around 18%.

The higher capital allocation comes as the defence ministry has several major acquisition programmes in the pipeline, including contracts for 114 Rafale fighter jets, submarines and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The capital expenditure covers the procurement of major platforms such as fighter aircraft, warships, artillery and armoured vehicles, as well as funding for indigenous programmes, including the indigenous development of an aero-engine. It accounts for about 28% of the total defence allocation.