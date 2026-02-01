Indian operatives of Cambodia-based matrimonial scam targeting Kochi doctor held by Kerala police

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the city cyber crime unit, led by assistant commissioner Zulfikker S. and Inspector Shemeer Khan P.A, launched a detailed investigation. The probe revealed that the fraud was orchestrated by a Cambodia-based syndicate, and investigators were able to precisely identify the Malayali operative who had contacted the doctor from Cambodia while impersonating a woman.

However, tracing and arresting those operating from Cambodia posed significant challenges. After collecting and analysing the suspect’s digital footprints, the police executed a well-planned operation and waited for the accused’s arrival in India.

Acting on the directions of city police commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, a special team was formed comprising inspector Shemeer Khan, assistant sub-inspector Ramesh.S, senior civil police officers Ajith Raj, Arun.R, Aneesh,and civil police officer Najeeb. “Once the prime accused, Suraj, arrived in India, he was placed under police surveillance to track his contacts with accomplices. On the sixth day after his arrival, when he came in contact with the suspected associates, the team arrested him from Aroor around midnight on Friday, after completing all legal formalities, including applications for judicial remand,”said the officer.

Following his arrest, the other accused, Adil and Faisal, were apprehended within 24 hours from Pantheeramkavu in Kozhikode and Valanchery in Malappuram, respectively. The officer added that, while Interpol frequently raids such establishments in Cambodia and deports foreign nationals involved, identifying the exact perpetrators has often been difficult. “In this case, however, the Kerala Police successfully traced and apprehended all those responsible for the fraud,” he said, adding that digital devices, banking documents, and SIM cards used in the crime were seized from the accused.