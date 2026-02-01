Jharkhand: Couple, son allegedly hacked to death over suspicion of witchcraft, minor daughter injured

A couple and their 18-year-old son were allegedly hacked to death by a group of unidentified assailants over suspicion of practising witchcraft in Jharkhand's Palamu on Saturday, reported PTI.

The couple's minor daughter sustained serious injuries in the attack that happened late on Saturday night and has been admitted to a government hospital, the report said, citing police officials.

According to police, the bodies were recovered from their house on Sunday in the Panki police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Bhuiyan (45), his wife Kalia Devi (40), and their son Chotu Bhuiyan.