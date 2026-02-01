'Not appointed as NCP president,' says Praful Patel, calls media reports baseless

Goyal said in a post on X on Sunday that he had made the remarks on the basis of incorrect information.

“A senior journalist had given me incorrect information that Praful Patel has been elected as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party. Without verifying the information, I had given some statements in the media, but later it came to light that the information was wrong and the Nationalist Congress Party is continuing to work under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar. I express my regret for the misleading information,” Goyal said.

Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare told PTI that the party will follow the due procedure of taking into cognisance the sentiments of workers, office-bearers and leaders while taking any decision in this regard.

On the question of leadership within the NCP, MNS president Raj Thackeray said on Saturday that a party "rooted in Marathi soil" must be led by someone who reflects that identity.

"Maharashtra's politics has undergone a complete upheaval in the recent past; honestly, one doesn't even feel like commenting on it. But still, one will have to speak on the events unfolding throughout the day-to-day. A party like the Nationalist Congress Party, which is truly rooted in Marathi soil, and its working president should be a proper Marathi person, a Patil perhaps, but not a Patel!" Raj Thackeray had posted on X.

The remark was widely interpreted as a dig at Praful Patel when there is no clarity on NCP's top organisational posts, after the death of party chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28.