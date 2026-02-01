Operation to track down three holed-up terrorists underway following encounter in Kishtwar

JAMMU: Security forces on Sunday resumed their cordon and search operation in the snowbound area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district to trace and neutralise three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists believed to be hiding in the area following a brief gunbattle.

Security has been heightened in adjoining areas, with Village Defence Guards (VDGs) put in operational mode for a high degree of vigilance against any terrorist movement in the district.

"The search operation has been resumed this morning after a night-long cordon. The operation to track down holed-up terrorists is underway," a senior official said.

They said that terrorists are continuously changing their hideouts and are on the run.

"Efforts are being made to hunt them down," he said.

Security agencies are also keeping a close watch on those helping terrorists with food and shelter.

The operation has been continuing for the past several days.

The gunfight began when army troops re-established contact with the terrorists in the Dolgam area of Kishtwar district early Saturday, officials said.

One terrorist is believed to have been injured, reports indicate, adding that drone surveillance purportedly showed bloodstains.

This marks the fourth time in the past two weeks that contact has been established with terrorists in the area.