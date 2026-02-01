Over 20 Manipur BJP MLAs head to Delhi amid buzz over government formation talks

IMPHAL: More than 20 Manipur BJP MLAs, along with state unit president, left for New Delhi on Sunday to attend a meeting with the party's central leadership.

Manipur BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi told reporters at Imphal airport, "All NDA legislators have been called. We are hoping and believing that a popular government will be formed."

Former chief minister N Biren Singh said, "Since all MLAs of the NDA partners are being invited for a meeting, I expect a positive outcome. Earlier, there was a meeting of all BJP MLAs. The President's rule term is due to end on February 12. Let's hope for a positive response."

When asked if things would be different had he been in power, Singh said, "Government is a continuing process. I tried my best to change the landscape change in Manipur. There has been a lot of changes in both hills and valley."

Lamsang constituency MLA S Rajen Singh said, "There is a possibility that government may be formed. The leader would, however, be chosen by the central leadership after observing the situation in the state. The meeting is likely to be on Monday evening."

MLA H Dingo said the meeting is on Monday evening, but the agenda for the meeting has not been announced.

"We were just told to reach Delhi by today itself," he said.