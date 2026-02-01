PM hails Budget 2026–27 as historic, ambitious roadmap for Make in India, Atmanirbhar, Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Union Budget for 2026–27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, calling it a historic and forward-looking document that strengthens India’s global economic role while laying a strong foundation for long-term growth and development.

Soon after Sitharaman presented the budget for the ninth consecutive time, becoming the first woman finance minister to do so, Modi said it laid out an ambitious roadmap to give fresh momentum to the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

“This Budget presents an ambitious roadmap to give new speed to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. New and rising industries, the sunrise sectors, have received unprecedented support,” the Prime Minister said.

Calling the budget historic, Modi said it reflected the strong empowerment of women. “Today’s budget is historic. It reflects the strong empowerment of the nation’s women power. As a woman Finance Minister, Nirmala ji has created a new record by presenting the country’s budget for the ninth consecutive time,” he said.