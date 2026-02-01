'Reform express' on its way, says Sitharaman as she presents ninth Budget as FM

Union Finanace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the BJP-led central government has chosen the path of reforms over rhetoric and vowed that it will keep the growth momentum.

Presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget, for the year 2026-27, Sitharaman, who is the longest serving finance minister of the country, said the "Reform Express" is on its way.

"Our Kartavya is to ensure every family, community, and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities," she said.

The minister, who presented a fully digitised budget, said the government will ensure the dividends of growth reach every farmer, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, and youth.