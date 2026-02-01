Union Budget 2026 boosts MHA allocation by over 9 pc, CAPFs receive lion’s share

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget for 2026–27 has continued its strong focus on internal security, police modernisation and border management, with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) receiving an enhanced allocation of over Rs 1,84,000 crore for the next financial year, an increase of more than Rs 13,505 crore over the revised estimate for 2025–26.

Including devolution of funds to Union Territories, the total allocation to the MHA stands at Rs 2,55,233.53 crore, marking an increase of nearly 9 per cent over the previous year’s budget estimate of Rs 2,33,210.68 crore.

Within the total allocation, Rs 6,000 crore has been earmarked for Census-related work, the first phase of which will begin on April 1. The Census was originally scheduled for 2020–21 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) received the lion’s share of the allocation, amounting to Rs 1,73,802.53 crore. The CAPFs, including the CRPF, BSF, NSG and CISF, play a key role in internal security, border guarding and protection of vital installations.

Among the Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir received the highest allocation at Rs 43,290.29 crore. The National Capital Territory of Delhi has been allocated Rs 1,348 crore.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands will receive Rs 6,680.94 crore, Chandigarh Rs 5,720.17 crore, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Rs 2,832.70 crore, Ladakh Rs 4,869.31 crore, Lakshadweep Rs 1,682.35 crore and Puducherry Rs 3,517.88 crore.

Among the paramilitary forces, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been allocated Rs 38,517.9 crore, up from a revised estimate of Rs 37,251.48 crore in 2025–26.

The Border Security Force (BSF) will receive Rs 29,567.64 crore, compared to Rs 29,567.83 crore in the previous year.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been allocated Rs 15,973.85 crore, up from Rs 15,622.01 crore, while the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will receive Rs 11,324.08 crore, compared to Rs 9,868.85 crore earlier.