Union Budget 2026 boosts MHA allocation by over 9 pc, CAPFs receive lion’s share

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget for 2026–27 has continued its strong focus on internal security, police modernisation and border management, with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) receiving an enhanced allocation of over Rs 1,84,000 crore for the next financial year, an increase of more than Rs 13,505 crore over the revised estimate for 2025–26.
Including devolution of funds to Union Territories, the total allocation to the MHA stands at Rs 2,55,233.53 crore, marking an increase of nearly 9 per cent over the previous year’s budget estimate of Rs 2,33,210.68 crore.
Within the total allocation, Rs 6,000 crore has been earmarked for Census-related work, the first phase of which will begin on April 1. The Census was originally scheduled for 2020–21 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) received the lion’s share of the allocation, amounting to Rs 1,73,802.53 crore. The CAPFs, including the CRPF, BSF, NSG and CISF, play a key role in internal security, border guarding and protection of vital installations.
Among the Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir received the highest allocation at Rs 43,290.29 crore. The National Capital Territory of Delhi has been allocated Rs 1,348 crore.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands will receive Rs 6,680.94 crore, Chandigarh Rs 5,720.17 crore, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Rs 2,832.70 crore, Ladakh Rs 4,869.31 crore, Lakshadweep Rs 1,682.35 crore and Puducherry Rs 3,517.88 crore.
Among the paramilitary forces, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been allocated Rs 38,517.9 crore, up from a revised estimate of Rs 37,251.48 crore in 2025–26.
The Border Security Force (BSF) will receive Rs 29,567.64 crore, compared to Rs 29,567.83 crore in the previous year.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been allocated Rs 15,973.85 crore, up from Rs 15,622.01 crore, while the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will receive Rs 11,324.08 crore, compared to Rs 9,868.85 crore earlier.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has been allotted Rs 10,984.51 crore, up from Rs 10,495.67 crore, and the Assam Rifles has been given Rs 8,796.68 crore, compared to Rs 8,376.01 crore in 2025–26. All figures for 2025–26 are revised estimates.
To improve the operational capability of the BSF, an additional allocation of Rs 95 crore has been provided for its Air Wing, aircraft, river boats and helibase infrastructure.
The CRPF, the largest CAPF, is primarily deployed for internal security duties, including counter terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir, anti Naxal operations in central and eastern India, and counter insurgency duties in the northeast.
The BSF is tasked with guarding over 6,000 km of borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, in addition to internal security responsibilities.
The ITBP guards the India China border, the SSB secures the India Nepal and India Bhutan borders, while the Assam Rifles protects India’s border with Myanmar.
The CISF is responsible for safeguarding vital installations, including nuclear plants, airports and metro networks across the country.
The Intelligence Bureau has been allocated Rs 6,782.43 crore, a significant increase from Rs 4,159.1 crore in 2025–26. The Delhi Police has received Rs 12,503.65 crore, compared to Rs 12,405.70 crore in the previous year.
The Special Protection Group, which provides security to the Prime Minister, has been allocated Rs 499.99 crore, slightly lower than Rs 519.60 crore in 2025–26.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police, which came under the direct control of the Centre after the former state was reorganised as a Union Territory in 2019, has been allocated Rs 9,925.50 crore, up from Rs 9,097.44 crore in 2025–26.
With a continued focus on modernisation of State Police Forces and the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), the Finance Minister has allocated Rs 450.54 crore for these initiatives.
A further Rs 3,610.80 crore has been provided for Security Related Expenditure and the Special Infrastructure Scheme for Left Wing Extremism affected areas, as the MHA has set a March 31 deadline for the complete elimination of the menace.
The Budget has also allocated Rs 5,576.51 crore for border infrastructure and management, and Rs 5,393.37 crore for police infrastructure, including construction projects of CAPFs and central police organisations, the Delhi Police, and assistance to states and Union Territories for narcotic control.
A women’s safety scheme has been allocated Rs 889.05 crore. An amount of Rs 300 crore has been provided for modernisation of prisons, Rs 350 crore for the Vibrant Villages Programme, Rs 300 crore for its phase two, and Rs 665.40 crore for autonomous bodies, including the Land Ports Authority of India, the National Forensic Science University and Rashtriya Raksha University.