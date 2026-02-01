Union Budget 2026: Centre announces various measures to promote tourism, heritage sites and medical hubs

NEW DELHI: Presenting the Union Budget on Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of initiatives aimed at expanding the economy by strengthening the tourism and hospitality sector.

She announced a pilot scheme to upskill 10,000 tourist guides at 20 iconic destinations through a standardised 12-week hybrid training programme, to be conducted in collaboration with an Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

The Finance Minister said a National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid would be created to digitally document places of cultural, spiritual and heritage significance across the country.

The government will also develop 15 archaeological sites — including Lothal, Dholavira, Rakhigarhi, Adichanallur, Sarnath, Hastinapur and Leh Palace — into vibrant, experience-based cultural destinations.

Sitharaman proposed the development of an integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor with a well-connected node at Durgapur, the creation of five tourism destinations across five northeastern states, and the deployment of 4,000 electric buses.

She also announced a scheme to develop Buddhist circuits in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, covering temples and monasteries and setting up interpretation centres.

Eco-friendly mountain treks across major regions will also be developed to promote sustainable tourism, she said.

The Finance Minister said a National Institute of Hospitality would be set up by upgrading the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT).

In a push for connectivity, Sitharaman proposed incentives to indigenise the manufacturing of seaplanes to improve last-mile and remote access and boost tourism.

She also announced a scheme to support states in setting up five Regional Medical Hubs in partnership with the private sector. These hubs will include AYUSH centres, medical value tourism facilitation centres, and infrastructure for diagnostics, post-treatment care and rehabilitation.