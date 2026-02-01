Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces seven high-speed rail corridors to link major cities

NEW DELHI: In a major push to ensure faster connectivity, the Modi government on Sunday announced plans to develop seven High Speed Rail Corridors in the coming years, linking major cities with faster rail services.

Making the announcement during the Union Budget for 2026–27 in Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the proposed corridors would connect cities such as Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bangluru, Varanasi and Chennai to ensure faster rail services.

She also noted that these high-speed rail corridors would benefit people travelling between cities that are witnessing rapid growth across multiple sectors.

The proposed seven High Speed Rail Corridors are also expected to provide momentum to the economic development of regions along the routes, with multiple opportunities emerging in industrial growth and other enterprises aimed at creating employment.

“As Railway has emerged the most sought after and preferred national mode of transportation,the high speed rail corridors will become a major move in promoting inclusive growth in sectors like manufacturing units,real estate, tourism, religious tourism and development of industrial areas", remarked a railway official,adding that such corridors will help the country in achieving its national growth of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047.