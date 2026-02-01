Union Budget 2026 gives fisheries modest hike while animal husbandry sees sharp rise

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget 2026 has drawn attention to the fisheries sector through a series of regulatory reforms, even as the financial allocation for the sector has risen only marginally, while animal husbandry and dairying have received a substantial increase in funding.

Despite the focus on fisheries in the Budget speech, the allocation for the sector has increased by just 2% compared to the previous year.

In 2024-25, the Department of Fisheries was allocated Rs 2,703.67 crore, of which only Rs 1,732.95 crore was utilised. For 2025-26, the allocation stands at Rs 2,761.80 crore.

Experts point out that while the financial outlay remains modest, the Budget introduces significant regulatory reforms in the fisheries sector that could have long-term implications.

These include amendments to customs laws aimed at boosting fisheries exports and domestic processing, as well as provisions related to the establishment of private veterinary institutes.

To promote exports and enhance the economic potential of marine resources, the government has amended the Customs Act, 1962, by introducing new provisions.

Under these changes, fish caught by Indian vessels beyond territorial waters, within the Exclusive Economic Zone or on the High Seas, will be exempt from customs duties.

Additionally, landing such fish at foreign ports will be treated as an export. The government has, however, said that safeguards will be put in place to prevent misuse during fish catch, transit and trans-shipment.