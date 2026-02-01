Union Budget 2026 gives major push to animal husbandry, fisheries sectors

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given a significant boost to the animal husbandry and fisheries sectors through policy changes, infrastructure support and skilling initiatives.

In a key move to promote fisheries exports and domestic processing, the government has amended the Customs Act, 1962, to allow duty-free imports of fish caught by Indian vessels beyond territorial waters, including the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the High Seas. Fish landed at foreign ports will be treated as exports.

The government said the move would help Indian fishermen fully tap the economic potential of marine resources beyond coastal waters. At the same time, safeguards will be put in place to prevent misuse during fish catch, transit and trans-shipment.

To strengthen the fisheries value chain, the Budget also proposes the integrated development of 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars in coastal areas. The initiative will focus on market linkages and involve start-ups, women-led groups and Fish Farmers Producer Organisations.

In the livestock sector, which contributes nearly 16% of farm income, the government plans to add more than 20,000 veterinary professionals to improve animal productivity. A loan-linked capital subsidy scheme will be launched to support the establishment of veterinary and para-veterinary colleges, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and breeding centres in the private sector.

The government will also facilitate collaboration between Indian and foreign institutions in veterinary education and research.

In addition, the Budget aims to promote entrepreneurship in animal husbandry to generate quality employment in rural and peri-urban areas. The focus will be on building integrated value chains across livestock, dairy and poultry sectors, while encouraging the formation of Livestock Farmer Producer Organisations.