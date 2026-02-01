Union Budget 2026: Guide upskilling, Buddhist circuits, iconic archaeological sites planned

NEW DELHI: Noting that the tourism sector has the potential to play a major role in employment generation, foreign exchange earnings and expansion of local economies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a series of initiatives to strengthen tourism and hospitality while presenting the Union Budget.

Among the key announcements were programmes to upskill 10,000 tourist guides and the development of 15 archaeological sites, including Harappan settlements such as Lothal, Dholavira and Rakhigarhi.

The Finance Minister also proposed a scheme for the development of Buddhist circuits in north-eastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

“The north-eastern region is a civilisational confluence of Theravada and 18 Mahayana or Vajrayana traditions… The Scheme for development of Buddhist Circuits in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will cover preservation of temples and monasteries, pilgrimage interpretation centres, connectivity and pilgrim amenities… I propose the development of an integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor with a well-connected node at Durgapur, creation of five tourism destinations in the five Purvodaya states, and the provision of 4,000 e-buses,” Sitharaman said.

The Government will set up a National Institute of Hospitality by upgrading the existing National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT). The institute will function as a bridge between academia, industry and the Government.

“I also propose a pilot scheme for upskilling 10,000 guides in 20 iconic tourist sites through a standardised, high-quality 12-week training course in hybrid mode, in collaboration with an Indian Institute of Management (IIM),” she added.

A National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid will be established to digitally document all places of cultural, spiritual and heritage significance.

The initiative is expected to create a new ecosystem of jobs for local researchers, historians, content creators and technology partners.

Highlighting India’s potential to offer world-class trekking and hiking experiences, Sitharaman said the Government would develop ecologically sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, the Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats, and Podhigai Malai in the Western Ghats.

Turtle trails along key nesting sites in the coastal areas of Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala, as well as bird-watching trails along Pulikat Lake in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, were also proposed.