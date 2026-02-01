Union Budget 2026 sharpens focus on Tier II, III cities, proposes high-speed rail corridors

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget 2026–27, presented on Sunday, reaffirmed the Centre’s focus on developing infrastructure in Tier II and Tier III cities with populations of over five lakh, stating that these cities have expanded into key growth centres.

Presenting the Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said cities are India’s engines of growth, innovation and opportunity.

To strengthen urban-led development, the government has proposed an allocation of ₹5,000 crore per City Economic Region (CER) over five years.

The funds will be deployed through a challenge mode, backed by a reform-cum-results-based financing mechanism, to implement city-specific development plans.

“We shall now focus on Tier II and Tier III cities, and even temple towns, which need modern infrastructure and basic amenities. This Budget aims to further amplify the potential of cities to deliver the economic power of agglomerations by mapping City Economic Regions (CER), based on their specific growth drivers,” Sitharaman said.

As part of efforts to promote environmentally sustainable passenger transport, the government will develop seven high speed rail corridors between major urban centres, described as ‘growth connectors’.

These corridors will link Mumbai–Pune, Pune–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi and Varanasi–Siliguri.