'Usual tactics to deflect attention': MEA trashes Pakistan’s claim of India disturbing peace in Balochistan

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday firmly rejected Pakistan’s allegations that New Delhi was involved in recent terror attacks in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the charges “baseless” and a familiar attempt to deflect attention from Islamabad’s internal security failures.

Responding to the charges, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan routinely resorts to blaming India after violent incidents instead of addressing long-standing political and economic grievances in Balochistan.

“We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan, which are nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings,” he said.

“Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing the long-standing demands of its people in the region,” he said.

He further added that Pakistan’s record of suppression, brutality and human rights violations in Balochistan is well documented.