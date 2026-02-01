'Usual tactics to deflect attention': MEA trashes Pakistan’s claim of India disturbing peace in Balochistan

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday firmly rejected Pakistan’s allegations that New Delhi was involved in recent terror attacks in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the charges “baseless” and a familiar attempt to deflect attention from Islamabad’s internal security failures.
Responding to the charges, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan routinely resorts to blaming India after violent incidents instead of addressing long-standing political and economic grievances in Balochistan.
“We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan, which are nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings,” he said.
“Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing the long-standing demands of its people in the region,” he said.
He further added that Pakistan’s record of suppression, brutality and human rights violations in Balochistan is well documented.
The rebuttal comes amid an escalation of violence in the province, where Pakistani forces have intensified counter-terror operations.
According to official Pakistani statements, at least 15 security personnel have been killed, while 92 militants were neutralised in recent operations across districts including Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Gwadar and Panjgur. On Saturday, Baloch militant groups allegedly carried out a terror attack that killed 18 civilians, including women and children.
Pakistan’s army said clearance operations would continue across the province, claiming that a total of 133 militants, including three suicide bombers, have been killed in the ongoing campaign over the past few days.
The Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) reported in January that fatalities in Balochistan rose to 956 in 2025, up from 787 the previous year — an increase of about 22%.
Separately, the Pak Institute for Peace Studies noted a 34% rise in terror incidents nationwide last year, with 699 attacks recorded across Pakistan. Against this backdrop of heightened tensions, a limited humanitarian exchange took place at the Attari border on Saturday, with Pakistan handing over seven Indian civilians who had inadvertently crossed over during the 2023 Punjab floods while trying to rescue their livestock.
Earlier this year, India had similarly repatriated a Pakistani national via the Attari-Wagah border, reflecting ongoing prisoner exchanges despite strained diplomatic ties.