Actor playing Ravana blinded in stage accident during Ramlila in UP

LUCKNOW: A peculiar incident came to light—nearly two months after it occurred—in which an actor portraying Ravana in a Ramlila performance was left permanently blind in one eye after being injured by an arrow during the ‘Ram–Ravan Yudh’ sequence in Sonbhadra district of eastern Uttar Pradesh. The incident subsequently prompted the district police to register a case based on the victim’s complaint.
The incident took place on November 13, 2025, during a Ramlila performance in Khaira village under the Shahganj police station area of Sonbhadra district.
According to police sources, the victim, Sunil Kumar, who was playing the role of Ravana, stated in his complaint that he sustained a serious eye injury when an arrow fired from a bow struck his left eye instead of knocking off his crown, as scripted. The role of Ram was being played by Naitik Pandey.
Sunil Kumar alleged that immediately after the arrow hit him, blood and fluid began oozing from his eye. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors referred him to Varanasi for further treatment. Doctors in Varanasi later confirmed that he had permanently lost vision in the injured eye.
In his complaint, the victim alleged that following the incident, the Ramlila organisers and the artist playing Ram failed to adequately assist him with treatment expenses. He further claimed that when he sought financial help for his medical care, he was abused, beaten, and threatened with death.
Sunil Kumar also filed a case under provisions of the SC/ST Act against the organisers and the artist playing Lord Ram. He reportedly stated that he was subjected to abuse linked to his social identity.
Explaining the delay in approaching the police, Sunil Kumar said doctors had advised him complete rest and restricted movement due to the severity of his injury and ongoing treatment. He submitted a formal complaint in the first week of December, but the FIR was registered only on January 28, citing administrative procedures.
The victim said he had completely lost vision in one eye, while the eyesight in his other eye had also deteriorated. Doctors advised him to avoid outdoor activities.
“Because of my condition, I will no longer be able to participate in stage performances such as Ramlila,” he said.
However, Naitik Pandey, who essayed the role of Lord Ram, maintained that the incident was purely accidental. He said the arrow was released from above the stage as part of the scene and was not aimed at anyone directly.
“This was the last day of the Ramlila. I was told by committee members that it was not my fault. I was not aware that an FIR had been filed. It was the first time I was performing here, and I did not know Sunil Kumar personally,” he said.
Meanwhile, Circle Officer Rahul Pandey said an FIR was registered on January 28 based on the victim’s complaint. As per the preliminary investigation, the arrow was released to dislodge the crown, and there was no prior dispute between the two artists. Initial medical assistance was arranged by the Ramlila committee.
“Further investigation is ongoing,” the officer said.