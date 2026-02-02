Actor playing Ravana blinded in stage accident during Ramlila in UP

LUCKNOW: A peculiar incident came to light—nearly two months after it occurred—in which an actor portraying Ravana in a Ramlila performance was left permanently blind in one eye after being injured by an arrow during the ‘Ram–Ravan Yudh’ sequence in Sonbhadra district of eastern Uttar Pradesh. The incident subsequently prompted the district police to register a case based on the victim’s complaint.

The incident took place on November 13, 2025, during a Ramlila performance in Khaira village under the Shahganj police station area of Sonbhadra district.

According to police sources, the victim, Sunil Kumar, who was playing the role of Ravana, stated in his complaint that he sustained a serious eye injury when an arrow fired from a bow struck his left eye instead of knocking off his crown, as scripted. The role of Ram was being played by Naitik Pandey.

Sunil Kumar alleged that immediately after the arrow hit him, blood and fluid began oozing from his eye. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors referred him to Varanasi for further treatment. Doctors in Varanasi later confirmed that he had permanently lost vision in the injured eye.

In his complaint, the victim alleged that following the incident, the Ramlila organisers and the artist playing Ram failed to adequately assist him with treatment expenses. He further claimed that when he sought financial help for his medical care, he was abused, beaten, and threatened with death.

Sunil Kumar also filed a case under provisions of the SC/ST Act against the organisers and the artist playing Lord Ram. He reportedly stated that he was subjected to abuse linked to his social identity.