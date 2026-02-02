Bomb threat mails put Gujarat's Junagadh court, Rajkot Collector office on alert; no explosives found

AHMEDABAD: A bomb threat was sent to the District and Sessions Court of Junagadh and another to Rajkot Collector’s Office on Monday.

The threat, sent via email to the court’s official email ID, claimed that three bombs would explode inside the court premises at 2:10 pm, prompting an immediate multi-agency security response.

Upon receipt of the threatening email, court officials alerted the police department without delay. Senior police officers rushed to the spot, and the entire court complex was placed under high security.

As a precautionary measure, all lawyers, litigants, court staff, and visitors present inside the premises were evacuated and instructed to move to safe locations.

Junagadh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Hitesh Dhandhaliya confirmed the threat and the subsequent action taken.

“An email was received on the official email ID of the District and Sessions Court stating that three bombs would explode at 2:10 pm. Taking the threat seriously, a thorough investigation was conducted, police personnel were deployed across the premises, and all individuals present in the court were safely evacuated,” he told local media.

Following standard operating procedures, Junagadh Police and the Fire Brigade immediately sealed all entry and exit points of the court complex.