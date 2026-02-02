Bomb threat mails put Gujarat's Junagadh court, Rajkot Collector office on alert; no explosives found

AHMEDABAD: A bomb threat was sent to the District and Sessions Court of Junagadh and another to Rajkot Collector’s Office on Monday.
The threat, sent via email to the court’s official email ID, claimed that three bombs would explode inside the court premises at 2:10 pm, prompting an immediate multi-agency security response.
Upon receipt of the threatening email, court officials alerted the police department without delay. Senior police officers rushed to the spot, and the entire court complex was placed under high security.
As a precautionary measure, all lawyers, litigants, court staff, and visitors present inside the premises were evacuated and instructed to move to safe locations.
Junagadh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Hitesh Dhandhaliya confirmed the threat and the subsequent action taken.
“An email was received on the official email ID of the District and Sessions Court stating that three bombs would explode at 2:10 pm. Taking the threat seriously, a thorough investigation was conducted, police personnel were deployed across the premises, and all individuals present in the court were safely evacuated,” he told local media.
Following standard operating procedures, Junagadh Police and the Fire Brigade immediately sealed all entry and exit points of the court complex.
Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) teams and the Dog Squad were pressed into service to carry out a systematic search.
Police teams conducted an exhaustive sanitisation operation, checking every courtroom, chamber, lobby, corridor, parking area, and the surrounding premises.
Firefighters were stationed outside the court building to respond to any emergency situation. Officials said arrangements were in place to immediately neutralise any suspicious object or parcel, if detected.
Simultaneously, another threatening email was received at the Rajkot Collector’s Office, escalating concerns across the region. Notably, this was not the first such incident, as a similar bomb threat had been received earlier on April 11 last year targeting the District Collector’s Office, police sources said.
After hours of intensive search operations, authorities confirmed that no suspicious object or explosive material was found at the Junagadh court premises.
“No incriminating or dangerous material has been recovered so far. The threat appears to be a hoax, but the investigation is ongoing from all angles,” a senior police official said, adding that cyber teams are tracing the origin of the emails.
Police officials reiterated that citizen safety remains the top priority. Security has been temporarily heightened at sensitive government buildings, and further action will be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.