CDS General Anil Chauhan heads Indian defence delegation to Armenia to boost security cooperation

NEW DELHI: In the first such engagement by the senior Indian military leadership, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan is leading a high-level defence delegation on a four-day official visit to Armenia to strengthen bilateral defence engagement and long-term security cooperation. The visit represents the highest-level Indian military engagement with Yerevan so far and is the first known official visit by a serving Indian military chief to the South Caucasus republic.

The arrival of the Indian defence delegation was confirmed by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) on X, which said Gen. Chauhan had reached Armenia on Sunday for a four-day official visit aimed at advancing shared strategic interests and strengthening long-term defence and security cooperation between the two countries. Sources said that the discussions are subsequently expected to focus on expanding defence cooperation, including possibilities for co-development and co-production of military systems and deeper industrial linkages.

The visit comes amid a steady expansion of defence engagement between India and Armenia over the past few years, driven both by Armenia’s evolving security requirements and India’s push to emerge as a defence exporter. The two countries have also institutionalised their defence dialogue through regular interactions, including the Joint Working Group Meeting on Defence Cooperation held in Hyderabad in October last year. That meeting reviewed the trajectory of bilateral military ties and resulted in a defence cooperation programme that began implementation this year, covering military education and training, expert exchanges, institutional cooperation and defence industry engagement.

Armenia has emerged as one of the most significant overseas buyers of Indian-made defence equipment, alongside much larger markets such as the United States and France. The relationship is notable not only for the scale of purchases but for the nature of the acquisitions, with Yerevan inducting complete frontline weapon systems rather than components or spares.