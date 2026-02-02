Communal clash in Chhattisgarh’s Dudhkaiyya village leaves six cops injured, houses torched

RAIPUR: Communal violence swept through Dudhkaiyya village in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district, about 100 km from Raipur, late on Sunday evening, leaving at least six police personnel injured and resulting in the arson of around a dozen houses and several vehicles.

Heavy police reinforcements have been deployed to prevent further escalation of violence. Three key individuals, identified as offenders, have been rearrested at Rajim police station, Gariaband Superintendent of Police Vedvrat Sirmour told this newspaper.

The unrest was sparked when three men, Arif and his two associates, allegedly attacked a group of four to six local youths with rods. The accused had been recently released on bail in a year-old case involving the alleged vandalism of a Shiv temple idol in the same village.

After being released on bail, the trio allegedly intimidated villagers and harassed witnesses and complainants linked to the temple vandalism case, police said.

Tension surged after villagers grew infuriated, following which local residents targeted the accused’s houses and set them on fire, the police officer said. Around 12 residential structures belonging to the accused and their associates or neighbours, along with several vehicles, were set ablaze by the mob.