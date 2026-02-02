Dalit wedding procession attacked over DJ music in Gujarat’s Patan; three arrested

AHMEDABAD: Police arrested three persons and launched a manhunt for five others after a clash erupted over DJ music during a Scheduled Caste wedding procession in Chadrumana village of Gujarat’s Patan taluka, prompting action under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on February 1, 2026, during the wedding procession of Ganpat Chavda's son. After the wedding rituals, a ras-garba programme with DJ music was organised at the village, located near the residence of one of the accused, identified as Bakuji Thakor.

According to the police investigation, members of the Thakor community objected to the DJ music, citing a period of mourning being observed in their community, and asked the wedding party to stop the music. When the complainant and the accused confronted each other over the issue, the heated argument escalated into a physical clash.

Following the incident, the complainant alerted the police through the emergency helpline 112. A police team rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control, and dispersed the crowd.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against eight accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Gujarat Police Act, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.