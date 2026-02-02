Govt heckling Rahul, misusing rules to silence him: Cong on row over LoP quoting Naravane's 'memoir'

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday alleged that the Modi government "heckled" Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to stop him from speaking in the Lok Sabha on the India-China border conflict of 2020 from former Army chief Manoj Naravane's "memoir" as it was afraid that the "truth of its incompetence" would be exposed.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said that the government had deployed senior-most Cabinet ministers and "misused" rules to "silence" Gandhi in the House.

"This faux nationalist government is so afraid of the truth of their incompetence coming out that they have deployed a bunch of seniormost Cabinet Ministers to prevent LOP Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji from speaking.

"They moved heaven and earth to stall the publishing of Ex Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane ji’s book - and now when excerpts are coming out which expose their so-called nationalist commitments, they are heckling and silencing the Leader of Opposition," the Congress leader said in a post on X.