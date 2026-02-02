Insider track: After Holi, a Kumar entry in JDU?

Railings need barbs: Ask Gadkari why?

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has seen many things on Indian roads, but one moment near his Nagpur home probably pushed him to the edge. Watching a woman leap over a median railing on a busy national highway, with school-going children on her shoulders, left him stunned. His response was classic Gadkari—practical, blunt, and slightly dramatic. He asked his engineers to design pedestrian guard rails so tall and intimidating that no one could vault over them. Barbs on top were part of the idea. Gadkari joked that designs should assume Indians are “world-class athletes” who can scale anything. Behind the humour lies a serious concern: reckless behaviour on high-speed roads. If civic sense refuses to improve, steel and spikes may do the talking.

CM face in Bengal? BJP plays safe

As West Bengal heads toward assembly elections, state BJP leaders are growing restless. They want a chief ministerial face, and they want it now. Leader of the Opposition Shubhendu Adhikari has reportedly even sent his supporters to Delhi to read the central leadership’s mood. The answer, however, has been a firm no.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is said to be clear that the CM decision will come only after the election—and only if the BJP has the numbers. The party believes naming a face early could turn that individual into the centre of attraction, or distraction. Unlike UP, where Yogi Adityanath became the campaign’s centrepiece, Bengal will see a collective pitch. For now, the BJP wants votes first and faces later.