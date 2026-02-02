Manipur NDA MLAs in Delhi; political parleys on cards ahead of expiry of Prez rule

Those who have arrived in the national capital include former chief minister N Biren Singh, Assembly Speaker Satyabrata Singh and former minister Y Khemchand Singh. BJP state president A Sharda Devi is also in Delhi.

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur after the BJP-led government headed by Biren Singh resigned on February 9. The 60-member state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, was put under suspended animation.

The BJP central leadership had held several rounds of separate meetings with its Meitei and Kuki MLAs, allies NPF and NPP and a few Independent legislators over the last few months to gauge their views on whether the political situation was conducive for the formation of a popular government, the sources said.

On December 14, 2025, BJP's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and the party's Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra met BJP MLAs from both warring Meitei and Kuki communities in Delhi under one roof.

However, sources said, the key hurdle in the progress of talks was the reported inability of the BJP's Kuki MLAs to give a commitment on participating in any future government, apparently due to community pressure.

The sources said the Kukis have been seeking a firm commitment from the central leadership on their demand for a Union Territory with a legislature.

Currently, there are 37 BJP MLAs in Manipur. Originally, a total of 32 BJP MLAs won the 2022 assembly elections. The JD(U) had won six seats, and five of its MLAs later defected to the BJP, taking the strength of the saffron party to 37.

Among the other MLAs, six are from the National People's Party (NPP), five from the Naga People's Front, five from the Congress, two from the Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) , one from Janata Dal (United) and three Independents. There is one vacant seat following the death of a sitting MLA.