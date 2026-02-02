Modest rise in agriculture budget, but research funding cut amid calls for infrastructure investment

NEW DELHI: Despite describing agriculture as the primary engine of growth, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced only a modest increase in funding for the sector, while allocations for agricultural research have declined.

The budgetary allocation for 2026–27 represents an increase of around 2.56% over the previous year’s Budget Estimates and over 6% compared to last year’s Revised Estimates. However, funding for agricultural research has been reduced by approximately 5%.

The total allocation for the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare stands at ₹1,30,661.38 crore for 2026–27, up from ₹1,27,290 crore in 2025–26. Nearly half of this amount will be disbursed directly to farmers through the PM-KISAN scheme, which provides income support of ₹6,000 per year to each farm household.

A significant increase has been announced for the Krishonnati scheme, which has received a 40% boost compared to the previous year. The allocation for the scheme has risen to ₹11,200 crore from ₹8,000 crore last year. Krishonnati serves as an umbrella programme encompassing 11 initiatives, including missions for fruits and vegetables and village uplift programmes in tribal areas.

Funding for the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) has remained largely unchanged, with a marginal increase from ₹8,500 crore in 2025–26 to ₹8,550 crore in 2026–27.