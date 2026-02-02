NC, PDP spar over omission of statehood reference in LG's Assembly address

SRINAGAR: The skipping of any reference to statehood in Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s address to Assembly on the first day of J&K Budget session on Monday has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling National Conference and opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

“The L-G address omits statehood. The vision document is drafted and vetted by our elected J&K government,” senior PDP leader and MLA Waheed Para posted on X after LG Sinha’s address.

In his address to J&K Assembly, LG Sinha reaffirmed the administration’s “commitment to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir” and said the transition towards popular governance had strengthened public faith in democratic institutions.

However, he did make any reference to restoration of statehood.“Business as usual with NC government normalising and whitewashing BJPs agenda for Jammu & Kashmir,” PDP leader Iltija Mufti, who is daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, posted on X.

Adding to the criticism, PDP spokesperson Zuhaib Yousuf Mir made a sarcastic remark targeting the government, saying, “Well CM at least managed to get one employee Aslam Sogami sahab regularised with ministerial status, to hell with the rest.”