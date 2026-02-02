NC, PDP spar over omission of statehood reference in LG's Assembly address

SRINAGAR: The skipping of any reference to statehood in Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s address to Assembly on the first day of J&K Budget session on Monday has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling National Conference and opposition Peoples Democratic Party.
“The L-G address omits statehood. The vision document is drafted and vetted by our elected J&K government,” senior PDP leader and MLA Waheed Para posted on X after LG Sinha’s address.
In his address to J&K Assembly, LG Sinha reaffirmed the administration’s “commitment to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir” and said the transition towards popular governance had strengthened public faith in democratic institutions.
However, he did make any reference to restoration of statehood.“Business as usual with NC government normalising and whitewashing BJPs agenda for Jammu & Kashmir,” PDP leader Iltija Mufti, who is daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, posted on X.
Adding to the criticism, PDP spokesperson Zuhaib Yousuf Mir made a sarcastic remark targeting the government, saying, “Well CM at least managed to get one employee Aslam Sogami sahab regularised with ministerial status, to hell with the rest.”
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after assuming office has been consistently pitching for restoration of statehood, citing assurances made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of Parliament and during election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir.
Responding to the PDP’s criticism, senior NC leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. “Before questioning today’s address, it might help to actually read the first one. Statehood was clearly mentioned there and is part of the official proceedings of the House,” he said.
“Constitutionally, what is placed on record does not need to be repeated. If repetition is your standard, then by that logic, we should keep asking you your name in every sitting just in case someone missed it the first time,” Tanvir posted on X.
“As for PDP, if politics has been reduced to hunting for one word in every speech, that’s not scrutiny that’s desperation. The House runs on procedure and record, not on doodh aur toffee (sic), he said.