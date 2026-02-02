SC refuses to entertain PIL questioning procedures to record caste of citizens in 2027 census

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL questioning the procedure to be adopted to record, classify and verify the caste data of citizens in the 2027 general census.

The top court, however, asked the Centre and the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, to consider the suggestions made by PIL petitioner Aakash Goel, an academician, on the issue.

Goel, represented by senior advocate Mukta Gupta, said a transparent questionnaire, to be used for recording, classifying and verifying the caste details of the citizens, has to be placed in public domain.

The senior advocate alleged that the Directorate of Census Operations has not disclosed the criteria for recording the caste identity of citizens "notwithstanding the acknowledgement that caste enumeration has extended beyond the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled tribes this time".

The bench told the PIL petitioner there is "no pre-determined data" to identify the caste data.