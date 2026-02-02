Teachings of Guru Ravidas inspired Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the idea of ‘Viksit Bharat’ has been inspired by the teachings of Guru Ravidas and linked the Dera Sachkhand Ballan patron’s vision of a sorrow-free society to various programmes of the Centre.
Hours after the Union Budget was presented in Parliament, Modi arrived at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Punjab’s Jalandhar district to mark the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. He also renamed the Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas, the 15th-century mystic-philosopher-poet, the patron saint of the Ravidassia community concentrated in the Doaba region of Punjab. He also inaugurated the new terminal of Halwara airport through video conferencing.
Modi’s visit to the dera came days after the sect’s head, Sant Niranjan Dass, was chosen for Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award.
Addressing a gathering at Dera Ballan, Modi, who is an MP from Varanasi, said his constituency also happens to be the birthplace of Guru Ravidas. “People of Varanasi gave me blessings and I got the opportunity to serve the place as an MP from there.
We take inspiration from Guru Ravidas,” the Prime Minister said. “The idea of ‘Viksit Bharat’ is inspired by the teachings of Guru Ravidas. With the blessings of Sant Ravidas, I am confident that we will achieve the target of a developed India by 2047,’’ he said, adding that works of Dera Sachkhand Ballan have been praiseworthy in the sphere of social service.
The PM said Punjab has a strong sporting culture and schemes like Khelo India will benefit sports hub Jalandhar. Referring to the Free Trade Agreement with the EU, Modi said the industry should focus on quality and products made in India. Recalling a personal moment, the Prime Minister referred to a prayer ceremony held at Dera Sachkhand Ballan on his birthday a few months ago with the blessings of Sant Niranjan Dass Maharaj and other saints.
Dera Sachkhand is the largest dera of Ravidassiaa in Punjab. By courting Ravidassias, the BJP aims to cut into traditionals bases of the Congress and AAP. The BJP vote share was 6.6% in the 2022 assembly polls, which rose to 18.56% in 2024 parliamentary elections.