Teachings of Guru Ravidas inspired Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the idea of ‘Viksit Bharat’ has been inspired by the teachings of Guru Ravidas and linked the Dera Sachkhand Ballan patron’s vision of a sorrow-free society to various programmes of the Centre.

Hours after the Union Budget was presented in Parliament, Modi arrived at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Punjab’s Jalandhar district to mark the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. He also renamed the Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas, the 15th-century mystic-philosopher-poet, the patron saint of the Ravidassia community concentrated in the Doaba region of Punjab. He also inaugurated the new terminal of Halwara airport through video conferencing.

Modi’s visit to the dera came days after the sect’s head, Sant Niranjan Dass, was chosen for Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award.

Addressing a gathering at Dera Ballan, Modi, who is an MP from Varanasi, said his constituency also happens to be the birthplace of Guru Ravidas. “People of Varanasi gave me blessings and I got the opportunity to serve the place as an MP from there.