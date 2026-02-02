Transition to popular governance strengthened public faith in democratic institutions in J&K: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in his address to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly at the start of the Budget session on Monday, said the transition to popular governance has strengthened public faith in democratic institutions. He said the Budget session “reaffirms our commitment to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.
The month-long Budget session of the J&K Assembly began in Jammu with the address by the Lieutenant Governor.
“This session holds special significance, as it offers an opportunity to reflect on our collective journey, review our achievements, and chart a clear roadmap for the future. It also provides a moment to reaffirm our shared commitment to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said.
He said the past year marked a significant milestone in the democratic journey of Jammu and Kashmir with the formation of an elected government after a gap of several years. This transition to popular governance, he added, has strengthened public faith in democratic institutions.
The first election to the J&K Union Territory Assembly was held in September–October 2024 following the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019. The National Conference won the elections, and Omar Abdullah formed the government.
“My Government has focused on restoring participatory governance, rebuilding public confidence, and ensuring that the voice of every region and community finds expression in policymaking,” Sinha said.
However, there was no mention of the restoration of statehood in the Lieutenant Governor’s address. Since assuming office, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has been pressing for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of Parliament and during election rallies in the Union Territory.
“As we move forward, my Government remains firmly committed to further strengthening democratic institutions. Timely conduct of elections to local bodies, continued enhancement of grievance redressal mechanisms, and deeper integration of digital governance will reinforce transparency, accountability and participatory governance,” Sinha said.
He said Jammu and Kashmir was undergoing a major industrial transformation. “Since 2020, 2,227 organised industrial units, with an investment of ₹15,940 crore, have commenced production, generating employment for over 73,800 persons. Another 1,028 units, involving a proposed investment of ₹27,613 crore, are under implementation, of which 396 units are expected to commence production by March 2026,” he said.
Referring to the tourism sector, which was badly hit after the April 22, 2025 terror attack at Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local pony handler were killed, Sinha said tourism continued to be a vital pillar of the Union Territory’s economy.
“Despite challenges arising from security-related incidents and natural calamities, the Union Territory recorded 1.78 crore tourist visits in 2025,” he said, adding that tourism had been accorded industry status to attract investment and generate employment.
He said the first-ever Chrysanthemum Garden, Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood, was opened to tourists in October 2025. “With more than 50 vibrant varieties, this garden is a strategic cornerstone in our mission to transform Kashmir into a year-round destination.”
“Just as the Tulip Garden defines our spring, Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood is set to become the definitive icon of our autumn, inviting the world to witness the beauty of Kashmir during the autumn season. This will help attract tourists during the lean season,” he said.
Recognising tourism as the lifeline of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, Sinha said the government had undertaken confidence-building measures, improved facilitation, and strengthened coordination with stakeholders.
“Special efforts were made to revive pilgrim tourism in Jammu, adventure tourism in Kashmir, and eco-tourism in tribal and border areas, ensuring equitable regional growth,” he said.
The Lieutenant Governor announced that, on the recommendation of the J&K Government, the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has approved a project to provide 200 free units of electricity to 2.23 lakh Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana – Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) model. Implementation of the project will begin soon.
He also said the government would introduce a major project for the sustainable development of emerging tourist destinations, with investment from both government funding and private sector participation. “This will generate employment opportunities and ensure that the benefits of tourism reach remote and unexplored areas,” he said, adding that the programme would focus on developing new destinations, promoting homestays, rural and border tourism, and encouraging community participation.