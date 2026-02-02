Transition to popular governance strengthened public faith in democratic institutions in J&K: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in his address to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly at the start of the Budget session on Monday, said the transition to popular governance has strengthened public faith in democratic institutions. He said the Budget session “reaffirms our commitment to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

The month-long Budget session of the J&K Assembly began in Jammu with the address by the Lieutenant Governor.

“This session holds special significance, as it offers an opportunity to reflect on our collective journey, review our achievements, and chart a clear roadmap for the future. It also provides a moment to reaffirm our shared commitment to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said.

He said the past year marked a significant milestone in the democratic journey of Jammu and Kashmir with the formation of an elected government after a gap of several years. This transition to popular governance, he added, has strengthened public faith in democratic institutions.

The first election to the J&K Union Territory Assembly was held in September–October 2024 following the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019. The National Conference won the elections, and Omar Abdullah formed the government.

“My Government has focused on restoring participatory governance, rebuilding public confidence, and ensuring that the voice of every region and community finds expression in policymaking,” Sinha said.

However, there was no mention of the restoration of statehood in the Lieutenant Governor’s address. Since assuming office, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has been pressing for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of Parliament and during election rallies in the Union Territory.

“As we move forward, my Government remains firmly committed to further strengthening democratic institutions. Timely conduct of elections to local bodies, continued enhancement of grievance redressal mechanisms, and deeper integration of digital governance will reinforce transparency, accountability and participatory governance,” Sinha said.