Two killed in clash between rival groups during religious procession in Uttrakhand's Roorkee

DEHRADUN: Tension gripped the Bhagwanpur area of Roorkee in Haridwar district after a violent clash between two rival groups during a religious procession left two men dead and three others seriously injured on Sunday.

The incident occurred during a bhandara (community feast) organised as part of the Ravidas Shobhayatra in Binarasi village. Following the violence, heavy police deployment from multiple stations, including Jhabrera, Roorkee and Kaliyar, was carried out to prevent further escalation.

According to police sources, the confrontation began around 5 pm over a long-standing rivalry and a dispute linked to “social prestige”. What started as a heated argument quickly escalated into a violent brawl, during which firearms were allegedly used.

Anand (28), a resident of Binarasi village, died on the spot after sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest. Later the same night, police recovered the body of Mangeram, a member of the opposing faction, from a nearby field. Preliminary reports suggest that Mangeram was beaten to death.