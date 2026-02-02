Union Budget 2026: Health gets 7 percent hike; focus on mental health, and affordable cancer treatment

NEW DELHI: The health sector received a 7 per cent increase in the Union Budget 2026, with a strong thrust on mental health, affordable cancer and rare disease treatment, and a strategic push to position India as a global bio-pharma manufacturing hub.

A key focus this year is the creation of a skilled healthcare workforce to address the country’s rising disease burden—particularly non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, cancer and autoimmune disorders—alongside the rapidly growing elderly population.

Notably, health research allocations rose by 24 per cent over the previous year.

“In terms of resource allocation, the total health budget, including health research, has witnessed a 7 per cent rise in the 2026–27 Budget Estimates compared with 2025–26,” said Dr Sarit Kumar Rout, Professor of Health Economics and Financing at the Indian Institute of Public Health, Bhubaneswar, PHFI.

Total allocations to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare increased to Rs 1,01,709 crore in 2026–27 from Rs 95,957 crore last year, a rise of about 6 per cent. Funding for health research went up to Rs 4,821 crore, compared to Rs 3,900 crore in the previous Budget.

However, Dr Rout pointed out that despite the nominal increase, health expenditure as a share of the total government budget remains stagnant at around 2 per cent, unchanged for the last three years.

The Budget allocated Rs 39,390 crore to the National Health Mission (NHM) for 2026–27. While the programme continues to support outreach services, frontline worker training, maternity care and contraception, allocations for family welfare declined marginally—from Rs 1,536.97 crore to Rs 1,524.74 crore—and capital outlays for family welfare fell by 1.65 per cent.

“This is deeply concerning at a time when demographic trends show sharp regional variations in fertility and unmet need,” said Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director of the Population Foundation of India. “Reproductive choice cannot be sustained on stagnant or declining budgets.”

Welcoming measures aimed at affordability, Prof. K S Reddy, Chancellor of PHFI Institute of Public Health Sciences, said initiatives to reduce the cost of anti-cancer drugs were timely, especially with an ageing population driving higher cancer incidence. He also noted that the expanded focus on mental health addressed a long-standing unmet need.