Anant Singh takes oath as Bihar MLA, touches CM Nitish's feet seeking blessings

PATNA: Don-turned-politician Anant Singh touched the feet of Bihar chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar soon after taking oath as a member in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday, creating a flutter in the State’s political circles.

Nitish, in turn, congratulated him for being inducted as a member of the House again.

Interestingly, the Chief Minister had reportedly asked him about the tilak on his forehead before he returned to his seat as members looked on.

Anant was administered the oath of office by Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar. Earlier, he was escorted to the Bihar assembly from the Beur central jail in Patna under tight security arrangements.

He was allowed to besworn inn as a member of the House on parole. He was brought to the assembly premises in a prison vehicle.