Bihar government announces setting up of defence corridor, semiconductor manufacturing park

PATNA: The Bihar government on Tuesday announced the creation of a defence corridor and the setting up of a semiconductor manufacturing park in the State budget for 2026-27, tabled in the Assembly.

These projects will give Bihar a new identity on the industrial map and will create a large number of employment opportunities.

A provision for these projects has been made in the budget for 2026-27, presented in the House by state finance minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav.

The formation of a committee for the defence corridor and the semiconductor manufacturing park was approved in the first cabinet meeting of the Nitish government on November 25th.

Now, with the formal announcement in the budget for 2026-27, the government has signalled that work to begin soon.

A defence corridor will be an industrial route encompassing several districts of Bihar. Industries manufacturing essential goods for the army and security forces will be established in these districts.

This is a huge step taken by the state government towards job creation and industrial growth. Both government and private companies will participate in the corridor.