Bihar government announces setting up of defence corridor, semiconductor manufacturing park

PATNA: The Bihar government on Tuesday announced the creation of a defence corridor and the setting up of a semiconductor manufacturing park in the State budget for 2026-27, tabled in the Assembly.
These projects will give Bihar a new identity on the industrial map and will create a large number of employment opportunities.
A provision for these projects has been made in the budget for 2026-27, presented in the House by state finance minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav.
The formation of a committee for the defence corridor and the semiconductor manufacturing park was approved in the first cabinet meeting of the Nitish government on November 25th.
Now, with the formal announcement in the budget for 2026-27, the government has signalled that work to begin soon.
A defence corridor will be an industrial route encompassing several districts of Bihar. Industries manufacturing essential goods for the army and security forces will be established in these districts.
This is a huge step taken by the state government towards job creation and industrial growth. Both government and private companies will participate in the corridor.
Everything from weapons to military uniforms will be manufactured. There are also plans to manufacture modern weapons such as drones, cannons, AK-47s, carbines, pistols, and sniper rifles.
The proposed defence corridor in Bihar may include districts like Munger, Kaimur, Jamui, Banka, and Arwal. These districts have historically been associated with arms manufacturing in various forms.
Currently, a factory under the Ordnance Factory Board operates in Nalanda. This is the only factory in the country that produces the Bi-Modular Charge System (BMCS).
This system is used to fire shells from several cannons, including the Bofors. The BMCS manufactured in Nalanda is also exported.
The historical significance of Nalanda and Munger Munger also has a history linked to arms manufacturing. In 1760, Mir Qasim had established a gun factory.
A gun factory was also operated there during the British era.
Even now, weapons are manufactured in Munger, although its image has been tarnished due to illegal arms manufacturing.
It is expected that joining the defence corridor will help Munger regain its former industrial glory.