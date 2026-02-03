Centre says it's on course to eliminate left wing extremism by March 31 after 80% decline in violent incidents

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said that incidents linked to Left Wing Extremism (LWE) have witnessed a sharp decline over the past decade, marking a significant improvement in India’s internal security situation.

According to official data presented by the MHA in Parliament, LWE-related violent incidents have dropped by nearly 80 percent, from 1,936 such cases recorded in 2010 to just 234 in 2025.

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in response to a question in the Lok Sabha, also mentioned a steep reduction in fatalities associated with LWE violence, as deaths of civilians and security personnel have fallen by around 90 percent, from 1,005 deaths in 2010 to 100 last year. He went on to add that in 2025 alone, security forces achieved notable operational outcomes, with 2,337 Naxals surrendering, 364 being killed and 1,022 arrested.

The minster further said that the firm and consistent implementation of the National Policy and Action Plan 2015 has played a central role in curbing LWE and noted that what was once a serious threat to the country’s internal security has now been largely contained, with violence steadily declining and the geographical footprint of extremism shrinking considerably, now restricted to only a handful of pockets.