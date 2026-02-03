CM Yogi Adityanath defends UP police encounters, cites zero tolerance for crime policy

LUCKNOW: Reiterating his government’s policy of “zero tolerance to crime and criminals,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly defended alleged police encounters, dismissing criticism from those questioning the action against offenders.
Claiming that the state police are trained to deal with criminals in a language they understand, Yogi said, “Should the police not retaliate and take the bullet of the criminals? Both can't go on simultaneously.”
Speaking at the Pharma Conclave 1.0, he highlighted that prior to 2017, UP was plagued by violence, communal riots, and extortion, which forced traders and businessmen to leave.
Recalling that between 2012 and 2017 there were more than 900 riots and repeated curfews in many cities, Yogi said crime dominated every sphere of life. “There was hardly any city that did not witness repeated curfews. There was hardly any businessman who was not a victim of extortion. Crime dominated every sphere of life. I was given responsibility at such a time, and we decided on zero tolerance towards lawlessness and anarchy,” he stated.
His remarks come after the Allahabad High Court criticised UP police for shooting alleged criminals in the leg, noting that officers have no “right to punish offenders” and warning against turning the state into a police state for promotions or recognition.
Emphasising fairness, Yogi said, “No one will be allowed to take law into their own hands in UP,” asserting that his government treats all criminals equally.
“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi entrusted me with this responsibility, the biggest challenge was to strengthen law and order and instil a sense of confidence among citizens. The government adopted a zero-tolerance policy and made it clear that the law would apply equally to everyone, irrespective of stature. Today, the results are evident. Major festivals are being celebrated peacefully. There are no riots, no extortion, no gunda tax. Uttar Pradesh today has an environment of peace, security and stability, the strongest foundation for investment,” he added.
Yogi stressed that the law applies equally to everyone, saying, “If someone from our own side commits a crime, the same law will apply to them as it does to mafias and criminals.”
He further stated that if criminals have the freedom to use weapons, police must be empowered to respond. “If criminals are free to fire bullets, then pistols have also been given to the cops so that they can confront criminals head-on. The police have been specially trained to deal with criminals in the language they understand,” Yogi said.
The CM claimed that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a symbol of trust for investors, guaranteeing “Triple-S”-safety, stability, and speed-positioning the state as a model of trust, transformation, and timely delivery.
Assuring investors, Yogi said the state government supports them in every situation. “Zero political interference, transparent policies and time-bound incentive disbursement have been ensured. Come, invest, produce and receive incentives on time, this is the Uttar Pradesh model,” he said. He added that Uttar Pradesh is no longer a BIMARU state but a revenue-surplus state, fully prepared to play a leading role in realising the vision of a “Viksit Bharat.”
Emphasising strong governance, the CM said the rule of law is firmly established in the state and no one is allowed to undermine it.
During the Uttar Pradesh Pharma Conclave 1.0, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) involving investments of over Rs 10,000 crore in the state’s pharmaceutical sector were agreed upon. Of these, 11 MoUs worth Rs 5,525 crore related to pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and allied sectors were formally exchanged on stage.