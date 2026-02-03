CM Yogi Adityanath defends UP police encounters, cites zero tolerance for crime policy

LUCKNOW: Reiterating his government’s policy of “zero tolerance to crime and criminals,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly defended alleged police encounters, dismissing criticism from those questioning the action against offenders.

Claiming that the state police are trained to deal with criminals in a language they understand, Yogi said, “Should the police not retaliate and take the bullet of the criminals? Both can't go on simultaneously.”

Speaking at the Pharma Conclave 1.0, he highlighted that prior to 2017, UP was plagued by violence, communal riots, and extortion, which forced traders and businessmen to leave.

Recalling that between 2012 and 2017 there were more than 900 riots and repeated curfews in many cities, Yogi said crime dominated every sphere of life. “There was hardly any city that did not witness repeated curfews. There was hardly any businessman who was not a victim of extortion. Crime dominated every sphere of life. I was given responsibility at such a time, and we decided on zero tolerance towards lawlessness and anarchy,” he stated.

His remarks come after the Allahabad High Court criticised UP police for shooting alleged criminals in the leg, noting that officers have no “right to punish offenders” and warning against turning the state into a police state for promotions or recognition.

Emphasising fairness, Yogi said, “No one will be allowed to take law into their own hands in UP,” asserting that his government treats all criminals equally.