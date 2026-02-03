Defying cancer, a tribal youngster represents Jharkhand in National Para Archery Championship

RANCHI: Despite losing his leg to cancer, a tribal boy from Jharkhand, Amar Hassa Purty, represented the State at the 7th National Para Archery Championship in Patiala from January 29 to February 3.
Amar Hassa Purti was the parade commander of his RC Balak Middle School, during which he was diagnosed with cancer while studying in the eighth grade and lost his leg during treatment.
According to his sister, Anita Hassa Purty, they were mired in deep poverty a year ago, as there was no earning member in the family.
His father could not support the family due to prolonged illness, and his elder brother, Anil Hassa Purty, was a hardcore member of the Maoist outfit, People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI).
Followingly, Amar’s mother approached a local social activist, Ajay Sharma, and informed him, “Amar is going die by suicide.”
When asked about the reason, she explained that Amar wanted to study, but the family did not have enough money for his admission fees.
“He has been broken by his disability and poverty,” his mother told the social activist.
The social activist then went to Amar's house immediately and assured him that he would do something. The matter was then put on social media, following which the local administration stepped in for help.
Professor Rajkumar Gupta of Birsa College took the initiative to offer to enrol Amar in his college. Gupta personally bore the entire college fees and got Amar admitted to Birsa College.
When the plight of Amar Hassa Purty was made viral on social media, archery coach Ashish Kumar went to meet him. He recognised Amar's talent and made arrangements for Amar to stay in a hostel in Khunti.
Suddenly, the life of Amar changed, and he started practising archery.
While living in the hostel, Amar faced several challenges, and there was a time when he didn't even have money for food. When the matter was put under consideration, local MLA Sudip Gudiya provided financial assistance to Amar Hassa Purti.
Looking at Amar's talent, coach Ashish Kumar took him to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Sports Complex for archery practice.
Through hard work and continuous practice, Amar went to Patiala for the National Para Archery Championship.
Amar clinched fifth place in mixed doubles and 23rd place in singles in the championship. President of the National Archery Association and the Jharkhand Archery Association, Arjun Munda, lauded Amar’s journey.
“The association is continuously striving to promote archery. The district archery association will have to step forward at the local level, while the National Archery Association will provide full support in national and international competitions,” said Munda.