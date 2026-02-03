Defying cancer, a tribal youngster represents Jharkhand in National Para Archery Championship

RANCHI: Despite losing his leg to cancer, a tribal boy from Jharkhand, Amar Hassa Purty, represented the State at the 7th National Para Archery Championship in Patiala from January 29 to February 3.

Amar Hassa Purti was the parade commander of his RC Balak Middle School, during which he was diagnosed with cancer while studying in the eighth grade and lost his leg during treatment.

According to his sister, Anita Hassa Purty, they were mired in deep poverty a year ago, as there was no earning member in the family.

His father could not support the family due to prolonged illness, and his elder brother, Anil Hassa Purty, was a hardcore member of the Maoist outfit, People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI).

Followingly, Amar’s mother approached a local social activist, Ajay Sharma, and informed him, “Amar is going die by suicide.”

When asked about the reason, she explained that Amar wanted to study, but the family did not have enough money for his admission fees.

“He has been broken by his disability and poverty,” his mother told the social activist.

The social activist then went to Amar's house immediately and assured him that he would do something. The matter was then put on social media, following which the local administration stepped in for help.