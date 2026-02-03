‘DPRs on 7 high-speed railway corridors to begin, bullet trains to major cities soon’

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday that detailed project reports (DPRs) will be prepared soon for the seven high-speed rail corridors announced in the 2026-27 Budget to drive economic growth in the regions they pass through.

The new corridors are: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri.

“In the near future, almost all major cities of the country with commercial, religious and cultural importance will feature on the high-speed rail network in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring that no significant city remains unconnected by railway services,” Vaishnaw told this newspaper.

He said that over the next five years, the railway network would undergo a major transformation, with services upgraded to global benchmarks. Providing details of budgetary outlays for railway projects, the minister said UP has been allocated Rs 20,012 crore, which he said was 18 times higher than the allocation during Congress rule.

He added that railway projects worth Rs 92,000 crore were currently underway in the state. “Whatever the BJP has promised in its election manifesto on railways are being fulfilled,” he said, adding that UP would get two bullet trains — Delhi to Varanasi and Varanasi to Siliguri via Patna.