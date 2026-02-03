ED raids multiple locations in West Bengal in connection with coal mining case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at multiple locations across West Bengal in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal, officials said.

Around 10 premises were searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), including properties linked to state police official Manoranjan Mondal, they added.

The action is part of a separate investigation and is not connected to the alleged coal scam case in which the ED had raided the Kolkata office of political consultancy firm I-PAC last month.

Premises associated with several individuals, including Kiran Khan, Sekh Akhtar, Prabir Datta and Mirza H Baig, were also searched during the operation, officials said.