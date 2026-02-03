'Every second person is OBC': RJD MP Sanjay Yadav claims Centre indifferent to caste struggles in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: RJD leader Sanjay Yadav on Tuesday accused the Union government of merely referring to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in speeches and publicity material while systematically depriving them of their rightful benefits and representation.
While participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav said there was a “huge difference between the government’s policy and action” when it came to OBC welfare.
Yadav said, “Although OBCs are mentioned in speeches, the rights and benefits for them have been reduced. There is a difference in policy and action of the government. In case of OBCs, there is a huge difference in what is said and implemented”.
He further alleged that while OBCs are prominently featured in government posters and publicity campaigns, they are largely missing from policy-making, appointments and key decision-making roles.
Referring to demographic data, he pointed out that OBCs make up 60 per cent of the population. He slammed at the NDA government on justice had truly been not delivered to them.
“Half of the OBCs are deprived of their rights. Every second person is OBC, are there OBCs in the House, government offices and universities at decision-making level?” Yadav asked.
He also further questioned how many OBCs held positions such as heads of departments or vice-chancellors in universities even 36 years after the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations.
Citing figures, he claimed that more than nine lakh jobs reserved for OBCs remained unfilled as backlog vacancies.
“They have put a new filter -- 'Not Found Suitable'. Every second person is OBC; are they not getting capable and suitable OBCs? Who are they to declare OBCs as NFS?” he asked.
He also questioned the social background of those making such assessments, suggesting a deep-rooted bias.
“We need to see the social background of such people who, since birth, have pride in being part of the upper caste. They think OBCs are below them,” he said, adding that if OBCs were being declared “not found suitable”, the government must explain what steps it was taking to bring them onto an equal footing.
Yadav also raised concerns over what he described as discrimination against OBCs in BJP-ruled states. “If we talk about OBCs, we are termed as jativadi (casteist), those who take away the rights are rashtravadi (nationalist),” he said.