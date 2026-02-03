'Every second person is OBC': RJD MP Sanjay Yadav claims Centre indifferent to caste struggles in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: RJD leader Sanjay Yadav on Tuesday accused the Union government of merely referring to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in speeches and publicity material while systematically depriving them of their rightful benefits and representation.

While participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav said there was a “huge difference between the government’s policy and action” when it came to OBC welfare.

Yadav said, “Although OBCs are mentioned in speeches, the rights and benefits for them have been reduced. There is a difference in policy and action of the government. In case of OBCs, there is a huge difference in what is said and implemented”.

He further alleged that while OBCs are prominently featured in government posters and publicity campaigns, they are largely missing from policy-making, appointments and key decision-making roles.

Referring to demographic data, he pointed out that OBCs make up 60 per cent of the population. He slammed at the NDA government on justice had truly been not delivered to them.